LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rumors swirled Friday that the pension system for Kentucky teachers lost huge investments in Russian banks, but a lawyer for the system said the reports are inaccurate.
Beau Barnes, general counsel for Teacher Retirement System, said Friday that the TRS investment in Russian bank Sberbank was largely negligible. According to Barnes, TRS invested $15.6 million in Sberbank in March 2017. TRS sold its position in the Russian bank on Feb. 23, 2022, for $12.4 million, creating a loss of $3.2 million.
"TRS's remaining exposure to holdings in Russia is proportionately negligible in a portfolio of about $26 billion," Barnes said.
As result, the loss represented .013% of TRS's total holdings.
The rumor mill began swirling when a tweet claimed TRS was the second-largest investor in Sberbank and had lost 95% of its investment.
"TRS’s holding was in an over-the-counter, American-exchange portion of Sberbank known as an American depositary receipt (ADR)," Barnes said. "This is a small piece of the overall Sberbank capital structure."
Shares for the Russian bank plunged Wednesday after it was announced that it would pull out of European markets. Numerous state leaders called for divestment from Russian holdings this week.
"I strongly encourage divestment from all Russian holdings," Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said in the statement. "Outside fund managers who maintain indirect holdings of pension funds should proceed with divestment from Russia. Any individual holdings of pension funds should also be divested through best efforts as soon as possible."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.