LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Three interstate ramps in downtown Louisville will close this weekend as part of safety improvements to Spaghetti Junction, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday.
The work involves I-71 South to I-65 North; I-71 South to I-65 North; and I-64 West to I-65 South. The ramps are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
The junction was rebuilt as part of the $2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Project, but sporadic crashes in the area prompted state officials to make changes. The upcoming project would resurface and repair pavement on ramps to I-65 South and remove existing road markings, replacing them with new ones.
New overhead signs also would be added in the curve, as would “advance curve warning” and other signs to warn drivers.
There were at least four wrecks on the ramp from I-71S/I-64W to I-65 S in June alone, WDRB News reported earlier this summer, a spate of crashes that included eight over a two-month period.
The Federal Highway Administration has approved the changes.
This story will be updated.
