LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men charged with murdering a man walking with his wife near Cherokee Triangle in 2017 pleaded guilty to amended charges of manslaughter on Friday.
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. were supposed to stand trial March 1 for robbing and shooting Jason Spencer as Spencer and his wife were walking on Everett Avenue near Cherokee Triangle on Nov. 3, 2017.
Spencer was killed only 10 days after getting married.
Instead, Curry pleaded guilty to manslaughter 1st, robbery, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor. His recommended sentence is 18 years in prison.
Thomas pleaded guilty to the same charges plus tampering with physical evidence. His recommended sentence is 19 years.
Neither man will be able to request probation and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens scheduled a formal sentencing date for May 2.
Stevens read the facts of the case, saying Curry and Thomas were driving a stolen vehicle when they targeted and robbed Jason Spencer and his wife. Both men shot their handguns. Spencer was shot and killed.
Stevens said Curry "fired his handgun until it jammed." One of his shots struck Spencer, Stevens said.
Thomas later sold the stolen vehicle.
Both men admitted to the facts Friday but did not say much else.
Curry, now 20, allegedly confessed while in the hospital after being shot by Spencer during the robbery.
A Louisville Metro Police officer testified in 2018 that Curry said, "I'm glad I killed that motherf*****" and "if I get out of here, I'm going to kill some other white motherf*****s." Curry is black.
Police arrested four teenagers in the murder and robbery of Spencer.
One of the juveniles, Demond Malone, pleaded guilty and had agreed to testify against his co-defendants.
Malone agreed to an 18-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to murder, criminal facilitation to first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and receipt of stolen property over $500.
A 13-year-old was also arrested but not publicly identified because he was charged as a juvenile.
