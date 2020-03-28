LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Two more Louisville residents have been ordered by a judge to stay inside their home after refusing to isolate themselves upon learning they had tested positive with the coronavirus.
There have been at least five similar incidents in Kentucky now where someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has refused to stay home.
Earlier this week, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela McCormick Bisig ordered a man to stay in home incarceration and be fitted with a global positioning device and monitored by the sheriff's department after he went out shopping after learning he was infected.
On Friday, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham issued a similar order for two family members who live in the same home in the Buechel area.
The order was not immediately available in court records but both Bisig, who is chief circuit court judge, and Tracy Dotson, a spokesman for the jail's Fraternal Order of Police union, confirmed the action.
Bisig said the names of the people on the order and their address will be sealed when it is filed in court.
Jefferson County courts have set up an on-call judge now for these types of cases.
Dotson said corrections officers are having to apply the home incarceration devices to people who have the coronavirus and then are not being given tests themselves.
"The FOP obviously has an issue with exposing Metro Corrections officers to people confirmed to have the virus and then sending them back to work without testing them," Dotson said. Officers are "endangering the public by exposing ourselves to the virus then not getting tested. We could be spreading it with everyone else we encounter including other law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers, and the general public as well as our own families."
Bisig said this is the first time the issue has been brought to her attention and "I hope they have the equipment to keep themselves safe."
Dotson said officers have personal protective equipment but still worry they might get sick. And he said officers are also concerned about the legality of monitoring citizens who haven't been charged with a crime.
Still, he said, the FOP would be "much more comfortable doing this job, legal or not, if they were being tested after exposure."
Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, said she would look into the latest cases and referred questions about testing to the Department of Corrections.
Steve Durham, a spokesman for the jail, said a doctor would need to answer whether a person wearing protective equipment would need to be tested.
He also said the person who is sick also wears a mask while both the sheriff's department and correction officers have on protective gear.
"We are using the precautions recommended by the CDC and healthcare community," he said.
It is not yet clear if the two people in the most recent order went out in public knowing they had the virus.
In Judge Bisig's case, the city used receipts to find out who was shopping at the same time as the man and looked at store shift logs to identify employees who were on duty.
The man is prohibited from leaving his home until at least April 4, according to the order.
The health department could then ask for an extension on home incarceration depending on the man's health.
He will be constantly monitored and if he leaves his home, could be criminally charged.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.