LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi is leaving for the top job at Penn State University, a source with knowledge of the move confirmed to WDRB News Thursday morning.
Rumors of her departure began to circulate late Wednesday on social media. Earlier in the day, Bendapudi presided over a U of L board of trustees meeting in which the university agreed to remove a non-compete clause from athletics director Vince Tyra’s contract.
A plane owned by Penn State landed in Louisville Thursday morning and is en route back to Pennsylvania, according to online flight records.
Bendapudi was hired by U of L in 2018, replacing former President James Ramsey.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.