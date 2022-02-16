LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is planning a nine-story tower at its University Hospital complex in downtown Louisville.
The building would be next to the main hospital at the northeast corner of Jackson and East Chestnut streets and include four new operating rooms and at least 69 private beds, according to preliminary bond documents.
Part of the new tower would remain unfinished but could be used for other expansions of UofL Health operations, the bond documents say. The estimated cost is $144 million, with construction to start next month and be finished by late 2024.
UofL Health is pursuing the new facility as a result of increasing patient volumes, according to the documents.
The project would be financed in part by a $415 million bond offering that Metro Council would have to approve, although UofL Health is responsible for the payments. The request is on the council’s Thursday agenda.
The city would not be responsible for the debt.
The bonds also would pay for a new $50 million hospital in Bullitt County. The expansion of Medical Center South in Brooks calls for 40 licensed beds there.
Construction is expected to start in July and be complete by the end of 2023.
This story will be updated.
