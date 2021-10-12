LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat who has served in Congress since 2007, said Tuesday he won't seek reelection next year.
It's been an incredible journey since my first campaign in 2006 until now. I will continue to fight for Louisville in Washington for another 15 months, and then, I will retire from Congress.I will have plenty more to say in the months ahead but this is what I want you to know: pic.twitter.com/MXFmWrSTYv— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) October 12, 2021
Yarmuth, who represents Kentucky's 3rd District and is the only Democrat in the state's federal delegation, currently is the chair of the powerful House Budget Committee.
In a video posted online, Yarmuth said he is "extremely proud of the work I have done for our citizens. The truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long."
Yarmuth said he is in "excellent health" but noted that he will be 75 when his current terms ends and wants to spend more of his time with his family in Louisville, including his young grandson.
"While I've just become a lame duck, I intend to spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment, the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which I authored and managed through the Congress," Yarmuth said. "We can still do much more for the American people.
"And since that progress will unfortunately not be done on a bipartisan basis, my chairmanship of the House Budget Committee puts me in a pivotal position to help build an even better future for our citizens."
Yarmuth ran the LEO Weekly newspaper before he entered politics. He defeated the incumbent Republican, Anne Northup, in 2006 to win the 3rd District seat. He's been reelected seven times.
Within minutes of Yarmuth's announcement, Kentucky Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said he would run for Yarmuth's office, joining state Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat who has previously declared her candidacy.
With the news that our outstanding Congressman John Yarmuth is retiring, I’m excited to announce my bid for US Congress in #KY03!— Morgan McGarvey (@MorganMcGarvey) October 12, 2021
Yarmuth's retirement comes ahead of the 2022 midterm Congressional elections with the Democrats holding a slight edge in the House of Representatives.
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, tweeted that Yarmuth has been "a champion for the people of Kentucky and we are grateful for his years of service and dedication to improving our commonwealth and our country."
.@RepJohnYarmuth has been a champion for the people of Kentucky and we are grateful for his years of service and dedication to improving our commonwealth and our country. Britainy and I extend our best wishes to him and his family in this new, exciting chapter ahead. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 12, 2021
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Louisville, applauded Yarmuth for his years of public service and wished him well on his retirement.
"We always shared a deep affinity for our hometown, Louisville, and a strong sense of loyalty to our constituents and neighbors," McConnell said in a statement. "I wish John the best as he takes a step back to spend more time with his family.”
This story will be updated.
