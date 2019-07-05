Update: Mr. Bowman has been found safely.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Louisville man.
James Bowman was last seen near the intersection of Newport Road and Fegenbush Lane, just northeast of GE Appliance Park. He's 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 172 pounds. He left the aforementioned area driving a friend's 2007 gray Chevy HHR with Kentucky plate "742XYM."
LMPD said Bowman is disable due to a traumatic brain injury and suffers from severe memory loss.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.