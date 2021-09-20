LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are preparing the site at the Kentucky Exposition Center for what will be the four-day Louder Than Life music festival starting Thursday.
The rock music festival moved to this location in 2019 but was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, momentum is building again. This year’s festival is expected to be "one of our biggest years" with 35,000 people a day, said Chamie McCurry, the chief marketing officer for Danny Wimmers Presents.
“We’ve literally had two years of anticipation for this,” McCurry said. “It’s four days of non-stop music on three stages. We have two nights of Metallica, which this is their first major show in 18 months. So we have just a jam-packed weekend of the biggest names in rock coming to Louisville for the first time since 2019.”
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
For festival-goers, there are changes this year to be aware of. First, health and safety is a top priority. So festival organizers are taking COVID-19 precautions. All festival-goers will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. This can be a physical copy or a screenshot, and it must be presented with a matching ID.
The COVID-19 test must be taken within 72 hours of the first day of the festival you are attending. The festival is currently offering free COVID-19 tests for festival-goers through Wednesday at the Kentucky Expo Center Hall C. Click here to sign up online for an appointment time.
The proof of vaccination or test will only need to be presented on the first festival day that you are attending, and then the information will be added to your profile.
ROADBLOCKS
Most roadblocks will start on Sept. 23 and remain up through the weekend. To read through the roadblocks, click here.
The route for ride-shares has changed since 2019. This year, ride-share drivers will be allowed access from Crittenden Drive to Phillips Lane, which will create a limited-access loop to Gate 1. Festival-goers are encouraged to check with their preferred ride-share company in advance to make sure it is clear where they will be dropped off and picked up.
PARKING
For anyone driving to the festival, parking can be purchased in advance online. Or drivers can pay $25 to park on the day of the festival.
FESTIVAL LINEUP
Metallica is headlining the festival with two separate nights of music, which is something organizers have been working on for the past two years. However, some big acts have dropped out recently due to COVID-19 concerns, while other names have been added to the lineup in their place. To read more about the lineup, click here.
