LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg called off the rest of his 2021 festival appearances, meaning he won't play as scheduled in Louder Than Life later this month in Louisville.
The festival said Wednesday that it worked "around the clock" and booked Falling In Reverse to fill the spot.
Loudmouths, we’re bummed to report that @SnoopDogg is calling off all his 2021 festival appearances which unfortunately includes next weekend’s LTL performance. With this news, we worked around the clock and were able to add @FIROfficial to the stacked Saturday lineup. pic.twitter.com/My2hJxgfSo— LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) September 15, 2021
Disturbed, Volbeat and Atreyu will perform at the rock music festival that also includes Metallica, Judas Priest and Machine Gun Kelly, among other performers. To see the full lineup, click here.
All festival attendees will be required to show proof that they've received a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test. Unvaccinated attendees have to get a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering the festival or campgrounds.
