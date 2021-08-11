LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers for Louder Than Life have announced new protocols that will be in place for next month's festival as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
All festival attendees will be required to show proof that they've received a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID test, organizers said in a news release on Wednesday.
The last day to get fully vaccinated in time for the Louisville music festival is Thursday, Sept. 8 for those camping or Friday, Sept. 9 for those not camping.
Unvaccinated attendees have to get a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering the festival or campgrounds, organizers said.
Masks will also be required in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Organizers are also requesting that all fans wear a mask while in the camp or festival grounds.
Other protocols in place include more hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning crews in "high touch areas." There will also be a "cashless option" for food, drink and merchandise.
More information about the festival's health and safety policy, including additional information about entering the festival can be found by clicking here.
The festival runs Sept. 23-26 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Metallica is headlining two nights of the festival. Other headliners include Korn, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg and Machine Gun Kelly.
