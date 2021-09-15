LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police announced a list of road closures Wednesday in preparation for next weekend's Louder Than Life music festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The festival, which runs Sept. 23-26, is headlined by Metallica, Judas Priest, Disturbed and Machine Gun Kelly, among other performers.
Below is a list of all the listed road closures from LMPD:
Road closure from Sept. 13 to Oct. 1
- Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Freedom Way
Ramp closures each day: Sept. 23-26 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m
- I-264 E/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
- I-264 W/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
- I-65 N/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
- I-65 S/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
Restricted: business, hotels and ride-share access only from Sept. 23-26
- Phillips Lane from Crittenden Drive to Freedom Way
No stopping anytime on both sides of the following streets from Sept. 23-26
- Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning ROad
- Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
- KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to the I-65 Overpass
- James Road
No stopping anytime on the south side of the following streets from Sept. 23-26
- Hart Avenue
- Union Avenue
- Laure Avenue
- Wolfe Avenue
- Bourbon Avenue
- Belmar Avenue from Preston Highway to Henderson Avenue
- Short Street
- Morgan Avenue
- Springdale Avenue
- Farmdale Avenue
- Lucas Avenue
- Keller Avenue
No stopping anytime on the west side of the following streets from Sept. 23-26
- Fayette Avenue
- Franklin Avenue
- Henderson Avenue
- Curtis Avenue from Farmdale Avenue to Lucas Avenue
- Roosevelt Avenue
- Lupino Road
No stopping anytime on the north side of the following streets from Sept. 23-26
- Jefferson Court
