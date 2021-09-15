LOUDER THAN LIFE NEW HEADLINER.jpeg

Louder Than Life music festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police announced a list of road closures Wednesday in preparation for next weekend's Louder Than Life music festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The festival, which runs Sept. 23-26, is headlined by Metallica, Judas Priest, Disturbed and Machine Gun Kelly, among other performers.

Below is a list of all the listed road closures from LMPD:

Road closure from Sept. 13 to Oct. 1

  • Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Freedom Way

Ramp closures each day: Sept. 23-26 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m

  • I-264 E/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-264 W/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 N/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 S/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

Restricted: business, hotels and ride-share access only from Sept. 23-26

  • Phillips Lane from Crittenden Drive to Freedom Way

No stopping anytime on both sides of the following streets from Sept. 23-26

  • Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning ROad
  • Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
  • KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to the I-65 Overpass
  • James Road

No stopping anytime on the south side of the following streets from Sept. 23-26

  • Hart Avenue
  • Union Avenue
  • Laure Avenue
  • Wolfe Avenue
  • Bourbon Avenue
  • Belmar Avenue from Preston Highway to Henderson Avenue
  • Short Street
  • Morgan Avenue
  • Springdale Avenue
  • Farmdale Avenue
  • Lucas Avenue
  • Keller Avenue

No stopping anytime on the west side of the following streets from Sept. 23-26

  • Fayette Avenue
  • Franklin Avenue
  • Henderson Avenue
  • Curtis Avenue from Farmdale Avenue to Lucas Avenue
  • Roosevelt Avenue
  • Lupino Road

No stopping anytime on the north side of the following streets from Sept. 23-26

  • Jefferson Court

