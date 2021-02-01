LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before Louisville City FC could kick off its preseason, shoveling snow came before soccer.
With snow on the ground at Champions Park training facility, the United Soccer League (USL) team cleared its field for a training session Monday morning.
While the preseason typically starts in Bradenton, Florida, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the team closer this year. LouCity head coach John Hackworth didn't want weather to stand in his team's way of beginning its preseason work.
"It's a mentality that if you're going to win something, you're going to fight hard for it, that you have to fight through adversity," Hackworth said. "There's nothing like having your brand new facility covered in snow to possibly prevent you from training, and that's just not something we're going to let happen."
LouCity returns most of the key players from a group that went to its sixth straight USL Eastern Conference Final last year. The team's season is scheduled to start in May.
