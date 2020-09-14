LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield is participating in an auction that will benefit local charities.
Satterfield, his wife, Beth, and a local charity will team up for the “Visor for the Ville” program, the university's athletic department said in a news release.
After each Louisville victory this season, the visor that Satterfield wore during the game will be auctioned off. Fans also can bid on a commemorative football depicting the date of the game and the score.
Satterfield will match the winning bid for those items. Proceeds from each auction will benefit a charity that will be designated at a later date, the statement said.
For information go to GoCards.com
