LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leaders of Louisville's Metro Government will be sworn into their positions today.
Mayor Greg Fischer will officially kick off his third term with an inauguration ceremony at Metro Hall this morning. The inauguration is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Several Metro Council members, newly elected and incumbents, will also be sworn in.
Mayor Greg Fischer's swearing in will start the ceremony, followed by other council members.
Some familiar names who will be sworn in for consecutive terms include David Yates and Kevin Kramer.
One notable newcomer who will take her seat on the council is Nicole George, who will take over District 21.
After the ceremonies, the council will have 19 Democrats and 7 Republicans seated.
