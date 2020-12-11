LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after four people were arrested in a substantial drug bust in Bardstown, detectives arrested a fifth suspect and seized more drugs and cash.
According to a news release from the Bardstown Police Department, 42-year-old Chad Bennett is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance after police say they found $20,000 in cash, as well as several grams of heroin, meth and "3 blotters of LSD."
Bennett was arrested during a follow-up investigation after another bust at a Bardstown home that began on Dec. 3 and ended with the arrest of Johnathan Clark, Amber Morgan, Rachel Fox and Robin McFadden.
In that case, police say they found $71,000 in cash, along with four-and-a-half pounds of suspected meth, and two handguns. Investigators also seized a car and drug paraphernalia.
