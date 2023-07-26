LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A women died after crashing into a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet truck in Elizabethtown, according to police.
Elizabethtown police said Wednesday that the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 500 block of East Dixie Avenue near the South Dixie Mall.
Police said a Ford SUV driven by Sky Greathouse-Williams, 29, of E-town, crossed into the other lane for unknown reasons and hit a KYTC flatbed truck. Police said the crash caused the truck to spill weed killer on the roadway.
Greathouse-Williams died at the scene, and the other passenger was transported by EMS with serious injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash isn't clear.
