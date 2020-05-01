LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Preston Highway.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say officers were called to the crash about 4:30 a.m. on Preston just south of Outer Loop. Police say a Dodge Charger was southbound and speeding, when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.
The driver and both passengers in the car were ejected. A passenger in the backseat died at the scene. A front seat passenger was seriously injured but is expected to survive. The driver suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to University Hospital.
Police did not say whether any charges are expected. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
The name of the passenger killed in the crash has not been released.
