LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Wednesday night.
MetroSafe told WDRB News the crash happened in the eastbound lanes between Stonestreet Road and New Cut Road around 8 p.m.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said in a statement that a male in a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound when he, "for some unknown reason," lost control, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The male, whose age was unclear, was the only passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of the Snyder were closed at Stonestreet Road, where traffic was being detoured.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.