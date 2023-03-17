LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male driver is dead after hitting a Jefferson County Public Schools bus head-on Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a release that the crash happened just after 4 p.m. at Mud and Smith lanes in south Louisville. That's between Blue Lick Road and Old Preston Highway North, near Blue Lick Park.
Officers believe the JCPS bus was headed westbound on Mud when the driver of a passenger vehicle in the eastbound lane crossed over "for some unknown reason" and hit the bus head-on, Smiley said.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
The driver, a bus monitor and a child who were on the bus were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, according to Smiley. The age of the child is unknown at this time.
Both lanes of Mud Lane are closed to traffic in the area of Smith Lane as police investigate the crash.
