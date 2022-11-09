LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle crash near the Schnitzelburg neighborhood killed a man early Wednesday morning.
In a news release, Louisville Metro Police said 6th Division officers were called to Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue just after midnight. That's near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Shelby Street.
When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist lost control and hit a utility pole. The driver died at the scene.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identifies the man as 25-year-old Anthony W. Watson Jr., of Louisville.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.