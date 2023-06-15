LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday night.
Louisville Police said officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of South 3rd Street where they found a man shot. The man died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
