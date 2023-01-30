LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police.
The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene, while a passenger was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed for around four hours as the crash was being investigated.
