LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police, 3rd Division officers were called to a home about 9:15 a.m. on Greenfield Woods Circle. That's in a neighborhood near Terry Road and West Pages Lane.
When officers arrived, they found a man who has been shot. He died at the scene. Investigators believe they have accounted for all parties involved.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
