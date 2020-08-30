LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash near Hardinsburg, Indiana.
A pickup truck and a passenger car crashed on U.S. 150 east of Hardinsburg at about 10:23 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, the department said on Facebook.
The department did not immediately release the motorists’ names nor the cause of the accident.
