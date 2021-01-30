LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was hospitalized after being shot in the Wyandotte neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4300 block of Southern Parkway, near West Lansing Avenue, around 4 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The male, whose age is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Saturday afternoon. The department's Fourth Division is investigating the incident and anyone with information can call 574-LMPD.
