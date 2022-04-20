LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS student was sent to the hospital after the school bus he was on was rear-ended early Wednesday.
It happened around 7 a.m. on Shepherdsville Road at Whispering Hills Boulevard, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Mitchell said the school bus was stopped at a railroad crossing in that area when a box truck rear-ended the bus, which had 25 students on board.
Police say one student was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with a leg injury.
No other injuries were reported.
