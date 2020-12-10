LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood early Thursday.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, around 6 a.m. officers from LMPD's 6th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of E. Indian Trail around 6 a.m. That's where officers found two "male victims that had been shot."
Both were taken to University Hospital, where one of victims died from his injuries. The second victim remains in critical condition.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.