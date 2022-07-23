LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old was killed in a fiery crash that shutdown Interstate 71 northbound in Oldham County for five-and-a-half hours.
Oldham County Police responded to the report of the three-vehicle crash around 2:40 p.m. near mile marker 13, according to OCPD Maj. Scott Crigler.
Police said a Subaru and two semi trucks were involved in the accident, and one of the semis caught on fire. The crash occurred near the rest stop near mile marker 13, just before Crestwood.
Sean Ingalls, the only person in the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the accident. Ingalls is from West Chester, Ohio.
The interstate was closed for five-and-a-half hours as police investigated the crash and officials removed vehicles. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Crigler said no criminal charges are expected.
