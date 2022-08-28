LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One person was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into them on Interstate 65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway on Sunday afternoon.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All I-65 Northbound lanes are now open. I-65 South remains blocked. https://t.co/KNhG9KPu3u— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) August 28, 2022
Witnesses told police that a pickup truck was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on I-65 when it hit "several vehicles."
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said that the pickup truck burst into flames during the crash.
An individual, age and gender unknown, who was in one of the vehicle's hit, was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said.
Three other patients, including the driver of the pickup, were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Mitchell said charges are expected, as LMPD's Traffic Unit investigates the crash.
This story may be updated.
