LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway.
It happened just before 10 a.m. at the 12 mile marker on Interstate 264 West, near Crittenden Drive and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it appears the driver, identified later as 29-year-old Reginald Burns, lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking a concrete pillar.
First responders found Burns inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, there's no information on what caused the crash.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
