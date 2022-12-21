LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
If the ticket holder would have also matched the Mega Ball number of 17, the winner could have won the $465 million jackpot. No one won, so Friday's jackpot is now an estimated $510 million.
The Kentucky Lottery said it will will go through a series of security checks at the retail location where the ticket was sold. Once complete, the location of the retailer will be released.
“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.
Match 5 winning tickets for $1 million were also sold in Arizona, Louisiana and Texas.
Kentucky Lottery recommends the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
To claim the prize, call (877) 789-4532 to make arrangements.
