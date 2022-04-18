LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two people killed in a crash Friday night on Dixie Highway at the ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Indiana, died of from trauma sustained in the crash. The name of the second person killed in the crash has not been released.
According to Louisville Metro Police, its Traffic Unit responded on a report of a two-vehicle accident around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Police believe one vehicle was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway approaching the Gene Snyder Freeway ramp overpass when the other car tried to make a left turn across traffic to get on the Snyder.
A male driver and female passenger were then ejected from the northbound vehicle. Those two people and the driver and passenger from the southbound vehicle were all transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
The two people in the northbound vehicle later died at UofL Hospital. The other two people were last reported to be in critical condition. No updates have been given.
