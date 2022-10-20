NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of five people charged in the murder of a New Albany man was sentenced on Thursday, but the victim's family doesn't feel justice was served.
Hannah Cushing, 22, took a plea deal for her role in the killing of Dajour Drones, 25. She didn't give any apologies to Drones' family and friends in the courtroom, but did shed tears during the hearing. It garnered no sympathy from his loved ones.
"For her to be emotional is almost, like, laughable to me because how do you, how emotional do you think all of us have been since this happened? And you have, like, the nerve to sit here and cry," said Mackenzie Wallace, the mother of Drones' nearly 2-year-old daughter. "When you find out you're being punished for something you helped do? I don't feel bad for her at all. I really don't feel bad for her at all, at all. No, her tears mean nothing. Nothing."
Wallace said Drones was a wonderful father and a charismatic and genuine person. He was shot to death outside his home off Beechwood Avenue in early September.
Cushing and four others were charged in his death. A witness told police that three or four men in dark clothes burst into Drones' home. The witness allegedly heard them ask Drones where the "money and weed" was, followed by gunshots.
One defendant, Demetrius Roberts, is still on the loose. A warrant was issued for his arrest. All others are in custody.
In exchange for agreeing to testify against the other defendants, Cushing will serve 20 years, two-and-a-half of those years on probation.
Though Drones' family family and friends feel that's far too little time, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said he feels it is a fair resolution, considering the number of defendants, evidence and other factors in the case.
"We always understand that, that whatever we do can never bring back the victim in this case, it's not possible. And so we understand, but our duty is to the community and that is what we always serve and strive to do," Lane said.
Another suspect in the case, Courtland Berry, took a similar deal on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a burglary charge. He will serve 26 years in prison, three of those years on probation.
