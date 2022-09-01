LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in New Albany early Thursday.
Officers were called to a shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's near Charlestown Road.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, now identified as 25-year-old Dajour Drones, according to Bailey, who said he died at the scene "from apparent gunfire."
No arrests have been made. If you have any information on this case, call the New Albany Police Department at 812-948-5300, 812-944-6411 or the TIP Line at 812-948-NAPD.
