LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One person is dead after being shot by an officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department Saturday morning.
Chris Denham with the Elizabethtown Police Department says an officer was investigating a suspicious person on Wingfield Court, near the intersection of Nightingale Drive and Ring Road, at about 9:00 a.m.
Police say the suspect became violent towards the officer, resulting in a fight.
The officer then shot the suspect. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries. His or her condition is not clear.
Neither the officer nor the deceased individual has been identified at this time.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team will take over the investigation.
