LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a semi truck overturned and caught fire just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, just south of the Kennedy Bridge, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for LMPD, the crash took place in the southbound lanes of I-65. TRIMARC placed the crash between mile marker 136.4 and 136.6.
Ellis said a commercial tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I-65, when the driver lost control and the truck jackknifed, rolled over and caught fire.
"The impact caused a portion of the cab to go over the side of the retaining wall, causing debris to fall onto the roadway below," Ellis said, in a statement.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released.
No one else was in the vehicle, according to Ellis.
All southbound lanes of I-65 were blocked as a result of the crash.
LMPD also closed part of the roadway underneath the scene of the crash due to fire debris. I-64 eastbound was closed at Ninth Street in Louisville.
Indiana State Police closed I-65 south at I-265 in Clark County due to the crash. ISP said local police were also working to close ramps to I-65 south from exits in Clarksville and Jeffersonville.
Copyright by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.