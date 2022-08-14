LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a car crash on I-264E at Breckenridge Lane.
LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD 5th Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
Police said one of the cars was engulfed in flames. The person inside received fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
All lanes of I-264E between Taylorsville Rd and Breckenridge Lane are closed as of 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.