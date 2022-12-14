LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening.

According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m.

Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto northbound Greenbelt Highway.

It then crashed into a passenger vehicle that was traveling southbound on Greenbelt. 

Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle, 41-year-old Donald Gregory Junior, died on the scene.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags