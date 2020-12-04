LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another person was wounded in a double shooting overnight in the Wilder Park neighborhood.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, LMPD officers from the 4th Division responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Adair Street, near South First Street, about a mile-and-a-half from Churchill Downs.
Mitchell says that's where officers found "a male and female that were both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds." They were taken to University Hospital, "where the male victim was pronounced deceased. The female victim is expected to survive her injuries."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
