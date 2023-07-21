LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in southern Jefferson County on Friday afternoon left one man with life-threatening injuries.
The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash a little before 12:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Routt Road, near Old Heady Road.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers found one car involved in the accident. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the car was traveling southbound on Routt Road and "failed to negotiate the curve" and went in to a ditch and rolled over, Ellis said.
The driver was the only passenger in the car, and was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
