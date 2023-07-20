LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finally, there's a winner for the $1.08 billion Powerball drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $558.1 million.
The winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market, according to the California Lottery on Twitter.
A ticket sold in California won last night’s $1 billion Powerball lottery jackpot. pic.twitter.com/IN0qZhw61Y— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) July 20, 2023
The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
The jackpot is the third largest for Powerball jackpot and sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won.
Even though the jackpot was won by a single ticket, be sure to check your ticket. There were 36 winners of the $1 million second prize -- including tickets sold in both Indiana and Kentucky.
The Hoosier Lottery and Kentucky Lottery have not released where the tickets were sold.
Seven $1 million winners were sold in California, four in Florida, three in Massachusetts, two in Maryland, one in Missouri, one in New Hampshire, two in New Jersey, five in New York, one in Ohio, four in Texas, one in Wisconsin and one in West Virginia.
The Powerball jackpot eluded players for three months, before it was finally hit on Wednesday night in the 39th drawing of the jackpot run. Saturday's Powerball jackpot goes back to $20 million.
Lottery players won't have to wait long for a shot at another big jackpot. The Mega Millions drawing Friday night is worth an estimated $720 million.
