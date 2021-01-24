LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-month-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was trapped underneath a car that drove through her home on South Fifth Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Pictures of the aftermath are hard for her mother, Lisa Fulcher, to look at.
"It's amazing looking at this house. That we are here talking to you. That we walked out of there," Fulcher said during an interview Sunday with WDRB.
Before the unthinkable incident, it was already an unusual Saturday night for Fulcher's family of three.
"Our dog barked and woke the baby up and there was nothing there. So she was wide awake. So we got her out of her playpen and set her in the floor and she was playing with her toys," Fulcher said.
Video shows 10-month-old Aubriella playing as her parents watched TV. Seconds after it was taken, another video shows a car barreling through the family's home.
"It happened so fast. We didn't even know what happened," Fulcher said. "Then we realized what happened there was a car. I screamed for my daughter and she screamed back, and he [her father] followed her screams and he found her underneath the car and he got her out and he handed her to me, and within a matter of seconds after that, that car fell."
Fulcher said moments after that, the driver got out of the car and tried to make a run for it.
"Due to great neighbors, we were able to keep him here," Fulcher said.
LMPD has identified the driver as Brandon Castro, 23, of Louisville. According to his arrest citation, he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest.
As Castro awaits his day in court, little Aubriella is in the hospital with a head injury and burns, but her family said she is in good spirits.
"I just want to say I'm just thankful for everyone that's prayed for my daughter because I truly believe without God we would not be here, and I'm just so thankful," Fulcher said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help them replace their belongings destroyed in the crash.
