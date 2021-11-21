LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County Police are searching for a person of interest after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Shelbyville on Sunday.
Police say someone called 911 from a home on Zelkova Drive just before 2:30 p.m. after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the chest, according to a news release. That's not far from Smithfield Drive and the Shelby County Fairgrounds.
The boy, whose name is unknown, was taken to UofL Health Shelbyville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Shelby County Police are searching for Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, as a person of interest in the shooting. He is described as 6 feet, 6 inches, 240 pounds with dreadlocks.
Ruker-McKellery was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, but police say he may have changed clothes and he could be armed.
Police do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This story will be updated.
