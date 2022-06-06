LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabeth Howlett is like a lot of 10-year-olds.
"She's just kind of a little fish," said Kendra Howlett, Elizabeth's mother.
When school's out, Elizabeth dives deep into summer. The pool is her spot.
"I'm competitive," she said. "When I win a race, I'm going to be very happy."
Last year, just before the pool season began though, things took a strange turn. It was the sort of thing that made everyone stop and pay attention. It centers around a disappearance in Indiana. So much unknown, so much unexplained, and Elizabeth would soon be in the middle of it all.
"When we told her, she teared up," Howlett said of the moment she and her husband told Elizabeth she would be in "Stranger Things," the supernatural show that breaks Netflix records year after year.
WDRB asked the 10-year-old actress if she knew it was a big deal.
"Yeah! First of all, it's 'Stranger Things,'" Elizabeth said. "Second of all, it's 'Stranger Things.'"
Although she's young, a role like this is what Elizabeth has wanted for years.
"I think I was 3," she said. "I think I was watching a 'Wicked' play. I said to my dad, 'I want to be the big green witch someday.'"
A zombie would do. She was cast as "young griever girl" for season four of Stranger Things.
Elizabeth and Kendra went to Atlanta, where the show tapes, for the big moment. Her scene wasn't long, but it was certainly creepy. She's heard saying "murderer," while leading a group of zombies.
"I'm like wow, that's amazing CGI or special effects," she said.
When the young actress first watched the show, she got nightmares. Now, she's giving them.
And Elizabeth is not done with the spotlight yet.
"I kind of want to be in one of the Marvel movies," she said.
Sounds kind of like another Louisville-born actress, doesn't it?
