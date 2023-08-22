LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $100,000 grant will bring mental health services to officers and sheriff's deputies in Madison, Indiana.
The grant, from The Bethany Legacy Foundation, is for a program called Police Advocacy and Support Services (PASS).
At no cost to the city, the 93 officers in Jefferson County, Indiana, will have one mandatory mental health counseling session per year.
"The mental health of our law enforcement officers if often overlooked because they are busy caring for everyone else, this grant provides us the opportunity to care for them," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said.
Officers can choose to attend four additional sessions per year. They can also bring their spouse or significant other at no additional cost.
The services will be provided by The Freedom Center.
