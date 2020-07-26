LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says 11 people were arrested Saturday following protests surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.
Sgt. Lamont Washington said protesters marched from Jefferson Square Park to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night. At the stadium, police say some of the protesters forced their way in one of the stadium gates.
Police say protesters then moved to the Big Four Bridge where they used vehicles to block the road and drive in the wrong direction. Police also say protesters on foot started throwing bottles at police.
Three of the protesters were arrested and charged with interfering with a governmental operation, fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment and obstructing a roadway. After being told to leave, protesters then moved back toward Jefferson Square Park, according to Sgt. Washington.
"For the most part, we have seen peaceful protests," Washington said in a release. "However, we have experienced a lot of violence and chaos from those hiding behind the right to peacefully assemble and using it as a platform to tear up and destroy our city."
He continues, "We support everyone’s rights to peacefully protest. We will protect that right.
There have been many rumors on social media and in the news that make people (businesses and residents) afraid for their safety. We want to assure everyone that the LMPD is here to protect you. We cannot continue to see damage done to our city. We are asking everyone to respect the legal process and the time that takes, to choose peace and not violence, to continue to exercise your rights to protest but doing it lawfully."
