LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known 113-year-old estate in east Louisville will soon hit the auction block.
Sitting on more than 6 acres overlooking the Ohio River in the city's Glenview neighborhood, Boxhill Estate hit the market in February at $5.75 million for the first time in more than four decades. It's currently listed for $4.95 million.
The home was once owned by Louisville heart surgeon and Bellarmine University trustee Dr. Alan Lansing and his wife, Donna. The Lansing family gifted the property to Bellarmine in 2015.
Built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, the home itself has 10,312 square feet of living space, complete with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four garage spaces. It includes a carriage house, a pool, a greenhouse, marble floors and a cherry-paneled library.
The house, built in 1906 at 3200 Boxhill Lane in east Louisville's Glenview neighborhood, sits on 6.68 aces.
The estate was originally named Winkworth, according to the Filson Club Historical Society, and was comprised of 75 acres and 800 feet of Ohio River frontage. The Georgian-revival manor was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and is protected by conservation easements.
The no-reserve auction for the home starts this Friday, Sept. 8, and lasts for a week. All bids will be considered. The property is currently valued at nearly $5 million, but could sell for much less.
The auction is being handled by Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty.
To register to bid on the home and for additional information, click here.