LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized dozens of counterfeit items in Louisville, including Tiffany rings, Louis Vuitton purses and Nike shoes.
If they were real, they'd be worth $115,000.
Officers said they found the counterfeit goods at UPS Worldport.
"We work with law enforcement around the globe," said Jim Mayer, public relations manager at UPS. "Our network features extensive security measures designed to stop those who would misuse our services. We don't discuss the specifics of our security program since its success depends on confidentiality."
Customs and Border Protection said the package containing 55 counterfeit items arrived from Hong Kong and was headed to Texas. It also included fake makeup and electronics.
“Shipments like this are a major concern as it harms consumers, the U.S. economy and U.S. jobs, while funding terrorism and other crimes,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said. “CBP is responsible for enforcing nearly 500 U.S. trade laws and regulations on behalf of 49 other federal agencies, and this is just another example of how CBP protects U.S. interest.”
