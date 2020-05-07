LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Tears fell from Alecia Meiser’s eyes as she talked about the difficulties she has faced in getting unemployment benefits.
“I’m really struggling," she said. "I got a baby and I’m her only provider."
Meiser said she was laid off from her job at Goodwill in March. A week into May, the single mother told WDRB she has not received any unemployment benefits.
“I have called unemployment. I have been waiting since March the 28th to receive a call back and I’ve sent emails to unemployment. I have reached out to the governor’s office and sent an email to them, and nothing,” she said.
Meiser is among 14,000 Kentucky residents whose unemployment claims have yet to be resolved, state officials said.
WDRB reached out to unemployment officials Thursday, but did not immediately hear back.
During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the state's challenges.
“I know people have been waiting far, far, far too long,” Beshear said.
By Thursday night, Beshear said, 7,500 additional claims from March should be cleared up, leaving around 14,000 still unresolved.
“Of those, we believe a number of them are duplicates, and then there are employer protests and there are probably some fraud claims. So those will be the last batch and they will be a tougher batch to get through,” the governor said.
Meiser is still uncertain about where she stands and said she worries what will happen if she does not soon get the support she needs.
"It isn’t like I can go out and get another job. I don’t have childcare. That’s a whole other issue right there. So, I’m kinda stuck,” Meiser said.
“It’s hard," she said. "I’m scared I’m going to lose everything."
